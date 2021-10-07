Keith Denley, Sure Shot for Hopps

Long Island’s smoothest, and Hopps Skateboards’ newest pro, Keith Denley has finally graced us with what we’ve been begging for all these years. A Keith Denley full part is a rare and beautiful thing. Guest starring Tilly and the ice cream man with guest skaters Jahmal Williams, Luke Malaney and Dustin Eggling.

