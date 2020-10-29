Keith Hufnagel’s Final Video Interview: The Masters

ZooYork founder Eli Morgan Gesner chats with Keith Hufnagel. In his last video-recorded interview, Hufnagel tells stories from his career as a pro skater, talks about the founding of HUF, offers insight into his coolest (and strangest) collaborations, and looks back fondly on his childhood in NYC.

