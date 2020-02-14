Kendal Toliver, Street Cooler Part

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fresh outta Vegas, Street Cooler is a new vid featuring a bunch of our homies who work at Pharmacy out there. Kendal puts it down with a smooth, familiar style. We had to post this one. Pick up the full video.

Filmed by: Evan Sedoti

Edited by: Evan Sedoti and Logan Nakano