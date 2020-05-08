KNTHW Hardware Japan, Not A Number

Kento Yoshioka’s new clip for his own hardware brand KNTHW Not a Number.
It’s an independent project with some up-comers in Japan, featuring skating from Yushin Hashimoto, Rei Takazawa, Taizo Muku, Daichi Koyama, Yudai Hoshino, Kento Yoshioka and Rio Morishige.

Video:
Masanao Takeuchi

