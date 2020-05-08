KNTHW Hardware Japan, Not A Number

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kento Yoshioka’s new clip for his own hardware brand KNTHW Not a Number. It’s an independent project with some up-comers in Japan, featuring skating from Yushin Hashimoto, Rei Takazawa, Taizo Muku, Daichi Koyama, Yudai Hoshino, Kento Yoshioka and Rio Morishige.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!