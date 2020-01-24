Koby Dvorak and Braden Hoban, Local Skateshop Part

January 24, 2020 By

Both of these killers are from Encinitas, California—Koby Dvorak and Braden Hoban have been killing it for a while now and aren’t even allowed to buy beer yet. Here’s the first of a couple parts we’ll be dropping for Local Skateshop out in Lakeside, California and its new video, Sorry Mark.

