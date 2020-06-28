Konstruction | Junkyard Skateshop

Junkyard started in 2002 as a small skateshop but has today grown into the biggest scandinavian online store for skateboard hardware. Junkyard supports a lot of skaters in Scandinavia with most of them in Sweden. Konstruction is the first edit from Junkyard in a while and features just a small sample of all the riders they support. The edit was filmed in Stockholm and Malmö. More to come in the future, so stay tuned and enjoy!