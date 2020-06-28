Konstruction | Junkyard Skateshop

June 28, 2020 By

Junkyard started in 2002 as a small skateshop but has today grown into the biggest scandinavian online store for skateboard hardware. Junkyard supports a lot of skaters in Scandinavia with most of them in Sweden. Konstruction is the first edit from Junkyard in a while and features just a small sample of all the riders they support. The edit was filmed in Stockholm and Malmö. More to come in the future, so stay tuned and enjoy!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS