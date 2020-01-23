Kozers, People’s People Part

January 23, 2020 By

I met Riley when we were both seniors in high school and we’ve stayed very close friends since then. He’s been putting out really impressive parts in local videos for a while now and I’m glad we got the chance to make this one. Anyway, Riley worked hard for every clip in here and I’m more than stoked to give him last part.—Brandon Cortez

Kanaan Dern, People's People Part Kanaan Dern, People's People Part

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS