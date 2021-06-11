Kristion Jordan | Volcom Part

June 11, 2021

This here dynamic display of raw youth energy by Kristion Jordan is a prime example of things to celebrate. While ages 11 and 12, Kristion, who lives in the greater L.A. area, filmed this all over Southern California.

LTG
