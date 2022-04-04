Kyle Leeper, Subtleties Commentary

April 4, 2022 By

Been a minute, but we’re back with a great reintroduction to our Commentary series. Kyle Leeper’s part in 2004’s Subtleties was a breakthrough for his career and has some groundbreaking tricks still talked about today. We sat down with Kyle almost 20 years later to hear some of the stories behind the clips.

Video: @schwartzvideo

