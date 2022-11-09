La Capsule Magenta | Los Angeles

November 9, 2022 By

Roaming the dumpster that is LA in search of overlooked gems. Ben Gore, Jimmy Lannon, Jesse Narvaez, Leo Valls and friends dodge security to get to the precious marble.

Guest skating by Jake Slater, John Lindsay, Ian Freundner, Eby Ghafarian, Wolfgang Bradt, Kenny Stanley, Marshall Nicholson & Matt Town.

Filmed by Marshall Nicholson & Chris Thiessen
Edited by Marshall Nicholson & Leo Valls
Illustrations by Soy Panday

