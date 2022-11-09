La Capsule Magenta | Los Angeles

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Roaming the dumpster that is LA in search of overlooked gems. Ben Gore, Jimmy Lannon, Jesse Narvaez, Leo Valls and friends dodge security to get to the precious marble.

Guest skating by Jake Slater, John Lindsay, Ian Freundner, Eby Ghafarian, Wolfgang Bradt, Kenny Stanley, Marshall Nicholson & Matt Town.

Filmed by Marshall Nicholson & Chris Thiessen

Edited by Marshall Nicholson & Leo Valls

Illustrations by Soy Panday