Lakai x Pacifico beer.

Giving you a shoe for any occasion, the first drop features the Telford, Cambridge, and Oxford alongside tees, long sleeves, hoodies, hats, socks, koozies and bottle opener carabiner.

The collection’s first drop is available now at select US Lakai retailers, and on Black Friday, November 26 at Lakai.com.

The second drop coming soon.