Lambrusco

October 19, 2020

Casper Brooker, Aref Koushesh, Bill Emmanouilidis, Chris Jones, Darius Trabzala, Dwayne Coleman, Jacopo Carozzi, Korahn Gayle, Kyle Wilson, Levi Hinkley, Niko Giovannoni, Nils Matijas, Oski Zota, Ville Wester, and Vince Palmer take it to the beautiful marble of Milan.

Filmed and Edited by Will Miles

LTG
LTG_10.21.20

