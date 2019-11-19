Left Tapes | Leo Valls and Alex Schmidt

November 19, 2019 By

Left Tapes is a new VX series by Chris Thiessen exploring LA for new spots. The first edit in the series being with Leo Valls and Alex Schmidt—two of Chris’ favorite dudes to film and explore LA with. Leo and Alex both have their own approach to skateboarding but share a similar appreciation for spots and style. Leo’s got some additional clips from a trip to Miami in here as well.

