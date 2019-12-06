Lefty, Yours For The Taking

December 6, 2019 By

This is the story of Steven “Lefty” Breeding. At 13, Stevie lost his right arm in a horrific car accident. But through skateboarding, Lefty was able to turn this traumatic event into a source of positivity in his life. Watch this short film and get hyped.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS