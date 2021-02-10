Plenty of Lost Art and Welcome affiliates throughout who take to the streets of New York and London. Leisure Pursuit showcases the likes of Sam ‘Blinky’ Hutchinson, Guy Jones, Josh Rose, Dan West, Luke Fletcher, Fred Lambert, Adam Todhunter, Chris Mann, George ‘Garlic Tony’ Podger, Corey Bartle Sanderson, Cam Barr and Vaughan Jones, who filmed most of this delightful video. From our mates at Vague.

Filmed & Edited by: Vaughan Jones

Additional Filming by: Corey Bartle-Sanderson, Guy Jones, T-Bone & Quentin Guthrie