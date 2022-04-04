Leo Heinert PRODEMIC TORRO! Part

If you know Leo Heinert, you know that he brings that great energy, fun and charisma to every session. Leo’s been on a mission the past couple of years, skating, traveling, and filming. Watch Leo Heinert do his thing in streets of New York City, Ecuador and Barcelona in his first pro video part for TORRO! Skateboards.

