Leo Valls and Tom Botwid for Film Trucks

February 4, 2020 By

Leo Valls and Tom Botwid (owner of Poetic Collective) are both riding for Film Trucks if you didn’t know! They went to Bordeaux, Malmo and Lyon on filming missions last summer with the ever so talented @makkebengtsson, and put together this smooth edit.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS