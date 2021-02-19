LES CHÂTELAINS | Magenta Skateboards

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Live from Bordeaux Castle, cruising medieval pavement to unearth gold marble gems. Featuring Vivien Feil, Leo Valls, Sergio Cadaré, Soy Panday & friends. Cinematography by Andrea Dupre Additional Filming by Arthur Giat, Ben Chadourne & Leo Valls Friends in order of appearance: Hugues Cheminade, Pierre Serres, Valerian Nicolas, Benjamin Drissi, Emillien Bonnet, Amelien Foures, Romain Dubourg, Lilian Gouaux, Gary Beasley, Jt Saldou, Arthur Giat, Samuel Payen, Kenny Adoua, Julien Januskiewicz, Léo Spartacus, Vincent Dallemagne & Andrea Dupre.

