LES CHÂTELAINS | Magenta Skateboards

February 18, 2021 By

Live from Bordeaux Castle, cruising medieval pavement to unearth gold marble gems.
Featuring Vivien Feil, Leo Valls, Sergio Cadaré, Soy Panday & friends.
Cinematography by Andrea Dupre
Additional Filming by Arthur Giat, Ben Chadourne & Leo Valls
Friends in order of appearance: Hugues Cheminade, Pierre Serres, Valerian Nicolas, Benjamin Drissi, Emillien Bonnet, Amelien Foures, Romain Dubourg, Lilian Gouaux, Gary Beasley, Jt Saldou, Arthur Giat, Samuel Payen, Kenny Adoua, Julien Januskiewicz, Léo Spartacus, Vincent Dallemagne & Andrea Dupre.

