LGBTQ+ Love Note: A Conversation With Chandler Burton

July 9, 2020 By

Chandler Burton played a huge part in the making the LGBTQ+ episode of Loveletters to Skateboarding. Burton introduced Grosso to many of the skaters featured in the piece and remains an encouraging voice for the queer skate community. Burton tells his story of coming out as a queer skater, how he battled societal norms, and the importance of allyship.

