LGBTQ+ Love Note: A Conversation With Cher Strauberry

June 25, 2020 By

This was the last interview Grosso did for the Loveletters to Skateboarding series. He and Cher exchange emotional stories about life, love, skateboarding and the LGBTQ+ scene. Vans is thankful to everyone who shared their story, strengthening the community of skateboarding. If you are a person in crisis or in need of a safe and judgement free place to talk, call the TrevorLifeline now at 1-866-488-7386.

Filmed & Directed by Six Stair Productions

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS