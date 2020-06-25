LGBTQ+ Love Note: A Conversation With Cher Strauberry

This was the last interview Grosso did for the Loveletters to Skateboarding series. He and Cher exchange emotional stories about life, love, skateboarding and the LGBTQ+ scene. Vans is thankful to everyone who shared their story, strengthening the community of skateboarding. If you are a person in crisis or in need of a safe and judgement free place to talk, call the TrevorLifeline now at 1-866-488-7386.

Filmed & Directed by Six Stair Productions