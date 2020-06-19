LGBTQ+ Love Note: Barker Barrett & Cher Strauberry | Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding

Skateboarding legend and long-time Ally to the LGBTQ+ community, Barker Barrett, sits down with Cher Strauberry for an informative chat about how to be a supportive Ally, while also laying down some heavy curb skating.

Vans is thankful to everyone who shared their story, strengthening the community of skateboarding. If you are a person in crisis or in need of a safe and judgement free place to talk, call the TrevorLifeline now at 1-866-488-7386.

Filmed & Directed by Six Stair Productions