LGBTQ+ Love Note: Extras | Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding

While the full-length Loveletter to LGBTQ+ episode is already 36-minutes long, Vans had a ton of additional footage to share after five months of filming that deserves to be seen, as well as a few skaters we missed on the first round. In this final LGBTQ+ Love Note there are some skater-submitted gems that gracefully encapsulate the hard-hitting universal truths, along with the creativity, friendship and raw skate talent from the LGBTQ+ community as well as some Extras, Outtakes and Omissions.