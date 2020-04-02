LIMBO, Slappy’s Garage Full-Length

April 2, 2020 By

While everything is on pause and we all wait in limbo, Slappy’s Garage Skateshop in San Diego put together a full length VX video for you to watch while stuck at home. Limbo
Featuring Brent Pirtle, Billy Jackson, Collin Mitchell, JJ Rice, Eric Learo, Beaver, Kevin Love, and Matt Skakun.

Edited by Aaron Platt

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS