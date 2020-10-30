Little Rue

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

818, Valley shit! A new montage by Ram Pong featuring some of the Val surf/Challers crew and a part from Deathwish’s newest am Victoria Ruesga. Additional filming by Thomas Ortiz and Kevin Martinez.

