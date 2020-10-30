Little Rue

October 30, 2020 By

818, Valley shit! A new montage by Ram Pong featuring some of the Val surf/Challers crew and a part from Deathwish’s newest am Victoria Ruesga.
Additional filming by Thomas Ortiz and Kevin Martinez.

Erik Herrera and Ram Pong in Thailand
LTG
LTG_10.21.20

