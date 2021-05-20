REWATCH Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 | Day 1

Watch the Women’s Park Open Qualifier heats, live from Dew Tour Des Moines 2021! Heats will have a field size of 12 skateboarders, judged based on overall impression, taking the best one out of two, 40 second runs. The top five from each Qualifier will move onto and meet the presented top 12 World Ranked skateboarders in the Semifinal.

