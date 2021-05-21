Rewatch Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 | Day 2

Watch the Women’s Park Semifinals and Men’s Street Open Qualifier heats, live from Dew Tour Des Moines 2021! Women’s Park Semifinal heats will feature 11 open qualifier skateboarders in a three-run, 40-second format where the best run counts. Only the top eight out of 32 skateboarders from the semifinals will move into the final.

As for the Men’s Street Open Qualifier, heats will feature 18 skateboarders in a two-run, 45-second format where the best run counts. Only the top 20 out of 102 skateboarders will move into the Semifinal.