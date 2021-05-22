LIVE Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 | Day 4

Watch the Women’s Street and Men’s Park Semifinals live from Dew Tour Des Moines 2021! For the best live stream experience, go to dewtour.com/live for real-time scoring.

The Women’s Street Semifinal will feature a total of 32 skateboarders, 20 from the qualifying round and the top 12 pre-seeded from the World Skate Rankings. Heat one will consist of 11 skateboarders from the qualifier round, heat two will have nine skateboarders from the qualifier and two pre-seeded semifinalists, and heat three will finish the semifinals with ten pre-seeded competitors. All skateboarders in each heat will compete in a two 45-second run and five best trick formats. Both run and best trick attempts are out of a possible ten points. The total score is based on the highest four scores out of the seven scores (two runs and five trick attempts). Only the top eight skateboarders will move onto Sunday’s final.

The Men’s Park Semifinal features 32 skateboarders, 20 from the qualifying round and the top 12 pre-seeded from the World Skate Rankings. Heats one and two will consist of 11 skateboarders from the qualifier round, and heat three will finish semifinals with ten pre-seeded competitors from the World Skate rankings. All skateboarders in each heat will compete in a best of three runs, 40-seconds format where the best run counts. Only the top eight skateboarders will move onto Sunday’s final.