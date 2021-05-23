LIVE Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 | Day 5

Watch the Men’s and Women’s Adaptive Street and Park Finals, and the Men’s and Women’s Street and Park Finals, live from Dew Tour Des Moines 2021!

The Men’s Adaptive Street competition features a mix of 3 skateboard and wheelchair athletes competing in a best of three-run format, 40 seconds each, and where the best-run counts.

The Women’s Adaptive Street competition features a mix of eight skateboard and wheelchair athletes competing in a best of three-run format, 40 seconds each, and where the best-run counts.

The Men’s Adaptive Park competition features 13 athletes in a best of three-run format, 40-seconds each, and where the best-run counts.

The Men’s and Women’s Street Final will have a field size of eight skateboarders. Each finalist will follow two – 45-second run and five best trick attempts. Each run and best trick is scored out of a possible ten points. Total scores are based on the highest four scores out of the seven (five best trick attempts and two runs).

The Men’s and Women’s Park Final will have a field size of eight skateboarders. Both finals will be a best of four-run format, 40-seconds each run, and the best single run counts. Each run is scored out of a possible 100 points.