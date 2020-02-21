Logan Nakano, Street Cooler Part

Fresh outta Vegas, Street Cooler is a new vid featuring a bunch of our homies who work at Pharmacy out there. In addition to helping edit the full-length, Logan got the curtains part. Check him out.

Pick up the full video.

Filmed by: Evan Sedoti
Edited by: Evan Sedoti and Logan Nakano

