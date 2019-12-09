LOST LOVER, Vans in Johannesburg

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A film by Sirus F Gahan documenting a Vans Europe trip to Johannesburg this past August. Featuring: Jake Church, Yann Horowitz, Helena Long, Daniel Miltiadou, Curtis Pearl, Victor Pellegrin, Sam Sitayeb, Joubert Vans Staden, Jordan Thackeray and Josh Young.

