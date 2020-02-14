Lot 11 Miami Best Trick + Little Havana Tour

Art Basel is one of the biggest art collective events in the world. Endless parties and gallery openings take place throughout downtown Miami & the Wynwood district every year in December. It’s pure madness. Lot 11 Skate Park had just officially opened under the I-95 in downtown Miami. It could be one of the best parks in the states! Skate Free worked with Andrew Skate Shop and AriZona Iced Tea to fly in Sal Barbier and Steve Olson as MCs, and Alex Olson, Bryan Herman, Erik Ellington and a few other pros to asisst in hosting an all-day session with 2,000 dollars in prize money for best tricks. Virginia’s Bonestalone and NYC’s Carlo Carezzano took nearly half of it! The Arizona Iced Tea crew spent three days in the warm weather, hanging, skating and enjoying the Cuban cuisine in Little Havana.