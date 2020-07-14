Lotties: Virtually Throwaway

Skit that wasn’t good enough to get used, music that didn’t make the cut, tons and tons of footage that got whittled away. Filmed between September 2018 and June 2019 for the Lotties Must Be Stopped video.

Starring: Chris Ramos as the VR Kid

Featuring:

Josh Pall

Frankie Decker

Jesse Alba

Nick Michel

David Clark

Andrew Reynolds

Spanky

Andrew Allen

Jerry Hsu

E.T.

and

Mike Gigliotti