Lotties: Virtually Throwaway

July 14, 2020 By

Skit that wasn’t good enough to get used, music that didn’t make the cut, tons and tons of footage that got whittled away. Filmed between September 2018 and June 2019 for the Lotties Must Be Stopped video.
Starring: Chris Ramos as the VR Kid

Featuring:
Josh Pall
Frankie Decker
Jesse Alba
Nick Michel
David Clark
Andrew Reynolds
Spanky
Andrew Allen
Jerry Hsu
E.T.
and
Mike Gigliotti

