Louie Lopez | 2 Minutes of Instagram Gold

January 6, 2020 By

Here’s a little two minute Instagram mix of some Louie Lopez gold to start your week off right. And after you watch, go buy his new color ways of his pro shoe on Converse Cons at your local skateshop! Videos by: Mike Anderson, Ant Travis, Ben Chandourne, Ryan Ree, Amos Wilton

