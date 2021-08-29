Louie Lopez, Worldly Goods

August 29, 2021 By

To celebrate the release of his Volcom collection, Louie Lopez split a week between San Francisco and Sacramento with a handpicked crew of longtime Volcom teammates; Alec Majerus, Collin Provost and Simon Bannerot. After a cool few days of stacking clips in San Francisco, they braved the 100+ Nor-Cal summer heat and proceeded inland to Sacramento.

LTG
