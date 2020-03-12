Loveletters: The Rowan Special w/Ronnie Sandoval

What is a Caster Disaster? Who gets credit for the first Ollie? First grind on a handrail? Who was Grosso’s favorite skater in 1990? Best 360 flip? In this Special Edition Love Letter Grosso sits down with Vans’ newest signature pro, Rowan Zorilla, and San Pedro’s finest, Ronnie Sandoval, after a day of skating to see how much the youngsters know about this thing called skateboarding.