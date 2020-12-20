LOW LIFE & PASS~PORT

“Visceral with banale urgency, staccatic in rhythm, dead & burning on the water of the disparate 00’s Sydney punk scene. Constantly showing neither a desire to arrive nor leave, but never looking to stay. Like a rabid dog at an obituary, low life have more or less been the soundtrack of a decade of decay in this city. But like an eel in the Cooks River, their dogged sound continues to move against the current, through the mud and beneath the surface, & the light that does find its way through the water reflects from their skin; unnerving, uninviting & unwelcome, but brilliantly present as a dull & constant luster.”

Sam Sutton, Jack O’Grady, Callum Paul, Dean Palmer, Matlok Bennett-Jones, Jason Rainbird, Bernie Foo, Glenn Wignall & many more familiar faces.

Pass~Port was lucky enough to choose a couple of new Low Life tracks from their forthcoming album & produce this clip.

Their new album comes out early 2021, keep your ears & eyes pealed.