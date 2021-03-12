Lurkville | I Always See Your Face

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lurkville ‘s new video featuring Brendan Keaveny, Alex Caceres, Chris Larue and Andy Mack—his pro debut! Filmed and edited by Ryan Alvarado.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!