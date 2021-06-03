Macba Life | Girls With Attitude

How was the first time you came to Macba? The female scene is growing worldwide and it’s also happening at the best flatground in the world. MacbaLife spoke with the girls about their experiences, feelings, and opinions about the plaza.

Featuring Cata Diaz, Andrea Benítez, Mar Barrera, Alina Saytkhanova, Indy Makkinje, Raisa Abal and Camila Ruiz.