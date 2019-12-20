MAGENTA STORIA ITALIANA

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Featuring Leo Valls, Glen Fox, Sergio Cadaré, Jimmy Lannon, Ben Gore, Vivien Feil, Soy Panday, Ben Gore, Gunes Ozdogan, Mario Torre of PLAYWOOD DISTRIBUTION, Ruben Spelta skating mostly in Paris & local friends

Introducing Italian Flow Lord RUBEN SPELTA with a food tour to Rome and Naples, Italy

