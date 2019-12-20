MAGENTA STORIA ITALIANA

December 20, 2019 By

Introducing Italian Flow Lord RUBEN SPELTA with a food tour to Rome and Naples, Italy

Featuring Leo Valls, Glen Fox, Sergio Cadaré, Jimmy Lannon, Ben Gore, Vivien Feil, Soy Panday, Ben Gore, Gunes Ozdogan, Mario Torre of PLAYWOOD DISTRIBUTION, Ruben Spelta skating mostly in Paris & local friends

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS