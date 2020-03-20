Magenta Welcomes Shogo Zama

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Introducing Japanese Style Ambassador Shogo Zama to the Magenta crew. Guest skaters: Vivien Feil, Soy Panday, Glen Fox & Ruben Spelta Filmed in Paris by Romain Batard Edited by Vivien Feil

