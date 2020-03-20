Magenta Welcomes Shogo Zama

March 20, 2020 By

Introducing Japanese Style Ambassador Shogo Zama to the Magenta crew.
Guest skaters: Vivien Feil, Soy Panday, Glen Fox & Ruben Spelta Filmed in Paris by Romain Batard Edited by Vivien Feil

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS