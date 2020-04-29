Magenta’s Soleil Levant, New Clear Vision

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chapter V of Magenta’s SOLEIL LEVANT DVD from 2013 featuring Leo Valls, Soy Panday and Vivien Feil jamming in France and Japan. Read more and check some rad photos.

