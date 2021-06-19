Magnus Walker and Ishod Wair | SB Dunk High

June 19, 2021 By

Using one of Magnus’ whips as the vehicle for their vision, they transformed the SB Dunk High Decon using outlaw racing-inspired detailing, streamlined for the streets. From the plush flannel interior to the sail leather upper with a wear-down gold finish, this Ishod x Magnus SB Dunk throttles their unique styles into modern classic, designed to get dirty.

LTG
Eufy_Floodlight_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS