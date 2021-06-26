Manolo’s The Quiet Tapes

June 26, 2021 By

Danny Hamaguchi, Shmatty and friends captured through Manolo’s lens on his visit to LA last year.
Featuring Brett Sube, Sebo Walker, Rodrigo Petersen, TJ Rogers, Shota Kubo and more. Some fine editing and super chill soundtrack. Enjoy.

Screen Shot 2018 08 24 at 7.33.09 AM Blue Dream
LTG
Eufy_Floodlight_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS