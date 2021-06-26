Manolo’s The Quiet Tapes

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danny Hamaguchi, Shmatty and friends captured through Manolo’s lens on his visit to LA last year. Featuring Brett Sube, Sebo Walker, Rodrigo Petersen, TJ Rogers, Shota Kubo and more. Some fine editing and super chill soundtrack. Enjoy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!