March Madness 4.20: Clyde Singleton Vs Cano Cardenas & Jerald Webb

Whaddup folks.. it’s Mr. March Madness, piFF Vitale here. This installment of March Madness, we got two West Coast new jacks. My man Cano Cardenas repping Sk8Mafia, DC, Force trucks, and Brooklyn Projects. Jerald Webb is holding it down for enjoi, Nike SB, and APB Boardshop. Big shout out to my man Dom at Brooklyn Projects, and Dave Ashley over at enjoi. Hey, I’m on vacation, and we still moving baby! Y’all mad yet?

Filmed by: Cano Cardenas, John Rupe, Gerald Webb, Jacob Robinson

Videography by: Clyde Singleton

Music: Charles Earland, I Was Made To Love Her