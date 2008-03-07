March Madness Vol. 1: Clyde Singleton Vs. Billy Roper

Whaddup y’all–meet Billy Roper. He’s a good kid, and furthermore, he likes chicken. Billy reps Sugar Skateboards, Autobahn Wheels, Diamond, The Hundreds, FTC, and Krux. This isn’t the first or last time you’ll hear about this young stunner. Big shout out to my man Marko Jazbinsek, and the entire Sugar Sports squad. We rollin! It’s a movement. Y’all mad yet?

Filmed by: Matt Phitts & Chase

Music: Swizz Beats–Big Spender freestyle

Videography by: Clyde Singleton