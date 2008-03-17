March Madness Vol. 3: Clyde Singleton vs. Jake Eames

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Clyde Singleton . Jake Eames. Transworld SKATEboarding . March Madness! You ‘ont know, you betta axe questions! Whaddup, Zack… Shout out to enjoi , Globe , ZJs Boarding House , and Red Bull . Hey, we movin’, man! U mad, Scooby?” –Clyde Singleton FILMED: Mike Marasco, Jesus Grajaza Jr., and Ian Edwards MUSIC: Young Money, “Freestyle” VIDEOGRAPHY: Clyde Singleton

