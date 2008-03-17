March Madness Vol. 3: Clyde Singleton vs. Jake Eames

March 17, 2008

Clyde Singleton. Jake Eames. Transworld SKATEboarding. March Madness! You ‘ont know, you betta axe questions! Whaddup, Zack… Shout out to enjoi, Globe, ZJs Boarding House, and Red Bull. Hey, we movin’, man! U mad, Scooby?”–Clyde Singleton

FILMED: Mike Marasco, Jesus Grajaza Jr., and Ian Edwards
MUSIC: Young Money, “Freestyle”
VIDEOGRAPHY: Clyde Singleton

