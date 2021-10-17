Marco Kada, CELESTIAL

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austrian powerhouse Marco Kada’s newest part filmed over the last 15 months. This solo part shines a bright light into what he truly is capable of.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!