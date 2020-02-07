Marino’s Episodes Vol. 1, NYC 2004-2005

We’ve got a new video feature from the vault of Steve Marino’s tapes. Take a trip back to NYC, in the early oughts, before smart phones, before anyone was posting their clips on social media—a special time and place—and Stephen captured it amazingly.

Interview by James Buchmann

Tell me about the years 04-05. What do you remember about filming those years? Were you working for anyone or working on any projects?

Well, I think these years were right after I purchased a vx100. I was basically still learning how to film skateboarding during these days.

I was already friends with a bunch of skaters that frequented NYC. So I ended up skating with them and meeting more and more skaters. That lead to going on more missions with all types of skaters. During this stretch I was just going out filming to film and explore. It was an addiction at this point. I never wanted to be home, all I wanted to do was see more of NY.

Who were you skating with that year? What were they working on?

I grew up right north of the city in Westchester County, which was just north of The Bronx. I had just gotten my drivers license so I had the ability to travel all over, and I did. I lived in a town called White Plains, and it was 25-30 minutes from Flushing Meadows Park. So I ended up going there with some high school friends and that’s when I met Rodney Torres. We became really good friends and we skated all over and he introduced me to basically everyone that was skating at high caliber levels. This year I was with a bunch of Queens natives and a few Westchester friends. I still was not working on any of my own projects even though I’m sure these guys told me too. I just liked going out on missions then. I just skated a lot at Flushing and I would just meet a lot of skaters there. Rodney took me under his wing and I think he was working on the Official NY team video then. So we just started hanging out and filming stuff.

How old were you when you moved to NYC and started filming skating? What did you move for?

I had been coming to NYC off and on for a long time since I was teenager. I remember going to a Brooklyn Banks contest when I was about 13 or 14. Later on when I turned 17, I moved into the Manhattan and went to art school. I attended School of Visual Arts and I studied film there. Just being able to walk out the door and skate downtown at that time was the best. I was barely ever home.

What was the best part of growing up around NYC?

The best part about being around NY was being able to get lost in the maze of the city. You just get off the train or get out of the car and go.

Getting lost is still the most fun for me. The energy of the city and the people gave me so much drive to do things. It is definitely magical. After 15 years of living in NYC, I still find that magic.

stephenmarino.com