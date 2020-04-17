Marino’s Episodes Vol. 3 Part 1, NYC 2006-2007

Well, this year was a pretty productive year. I was filming with a lot of different people. I think Brian Brown just went pro at this time. He started filming for a Listen Skateboards part so we got the upstate crew together a bunch and captured a lot off clips from all of them. Got a bunch of footage from just being out on the streets with the usual NYC suspects during those days; Billy Rohan, Justin Strubing, Dan Pensyl, young Josh Wilson, Brett Nelson, Dave Caddo, Jerry Mraz, Dave Mitchell, Geo Moya, German Nieves, Danny Falla, and a lot of footage from my buddy Jay Isolini.—Steve Marino