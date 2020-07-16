Marino’s Episodes Vol. 5 | NYC and Beyond 2008-09

This is one of those cross over years where I was still shooting all formats; Super8, 16mm, VX1000 and HD. I was still skating a lot with the local NY guys and filming events. There’s some Harold Hunter Day footage from the third event they held at the infamous 12th and A courts. There’s a lot of footage of ams and pros that I think were all filming for some video at the time. There’s even a Matt Damon sighting in this episode. This is also the time when 10deep was starting a skate team and I went cruising with them. I hope you enjoy the episode folks. Stay tuned for more.—Stephen Marino